ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A former dean of the University of Rochester’s Simon Business School has died in a cave diving accident according to the Simon Business School.

Andrew Ainslie, 62 was the Dean at Simon from 2014 to 2020.

The Simon Business school released a statement saying they were devastated by the loss of their colleague, friend and mentor.

“Andrew’s passion for graduate management education was evident in his many accomplishments at Simon Business School, including pioneering STEM designation and prioritizing the student experience. He set wildly ambitious goals for the school, and in a relatively short period of time accomplished them all.”

“Andrew was brilliant, authentic, had a wonderful sense of humor, and was great fun to be around. He was passionate about our students and our Simon community. Our thoughts are with his extraordinary wife, Teri, family, and many friends.”