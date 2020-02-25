Former attorney general to review Syracuse University police after sit-ins, racist incidents

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WROC) — Former General Loretta Lynch has been hired by Syracuse University to investigate campus security police.

The college’s chancellor said on Monday that she was hired in response to student complaints about police actions during sit-ins stemming from racist incidents.

The chief of public safety at the college said on Twitter that he welcomes the review and any suggestions for improvement.

The student activist tweeted they want campus police disarmed.

