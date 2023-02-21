ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Flower City Down Syndrome Network wants to solve the problem of a shortage of special education teachers.

They’re hoping a scholarship for Nazareth and Roberts Wesleyan Colleges will bring more students into the field.

Advocates want to attract more young students, prepare them for higher education, and retain them in the field of work. Inequities for toddlers in low-income, communities of color is also a concern.

“We are investing in our children’s futures, by having those professionals provide services to kids because they are invaluable and whiteout them a lot of our kids could suffer,” said Flower City Down Syndrome Network President Brian Callahan.

“From the perspective of education we need to be filling classrooms with diverse teachers, teachers of various backgrounds, and this scholarship is one more way we can bring a diverse cohort of students in,” said Maria Hopkins, interim dean of Nazareth’s School of Education.

The Flower City Down Syndrome Network hopes to expand these scholarships to other schools in the near future.