ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The National Parents Hosting will be hosting a Family Affair event at local barbershop Almyt Cuts in Rochester on Saturday, August 13, in partnership with the barbershop and the Rochester Education Fellowship.

The event was formed, according to New York State Director Ashara Baker, as a way for parents to learn about ways to engage with the National Parents Union — a network of parent organizations and activists dedicated to improving the quality of life for children and to ensure they have an equitable and high-quality education.

“The Family Affair is an opportunity to formally introduce the National Parents Union NY to the Rochester community, ” Baker said in a statement. “The intent is to be an additional support and resource for families and parent organizations navigating challenging local and state systems within education, childcare, housing, and social/emotional services.”

The event also provides free haircuts for children 12 years old or under, while also providing food, prizes, and giveaways.

The event is located at Almyt Cuts on 1348 Clifford Avenue and will be from 12 p.m. until 4 p.m.