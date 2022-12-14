ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The community has voted no to both capital improvement projects for the Fairport and Webster School Districts, according to poll results.

According to both school districts, the Webster district’s $115 million capital improvement project was not approved by the community in a 785-755 vote. The Fairport district’s plan was also unapproved by the community — with 1,269 voting “no” and 1,220 voting “yes.”

The Fairport school district’s plan — called Fairport Forward 2022 — planned to renovate Fairport High School, consolidate the school district’s buildings, sell Baumer Place and the District Office, and update the infrastructure of all the schools.

According to One Webster’s website, the district’s plan involved modernizing the HVAC systems in their schools, upgrading emergency generators, replacing roofs, and other improvements to school buildings.

In contrast, the Honeoye Falls-Lima Central School District’s community voted to approve the district’s capital project for improving its buildings and facilities. The Avon Central School District also had its capital project approved in a 156-136 vote.