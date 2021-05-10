Fairport school administrator LeAnna Watt chosen for statewide ‘Outstanding Educator’ award

FAIRPORT, N.Y. (WROC) — Fairport High School Assistant Principal LeAnna Watt was chosen to receive the 2021 Outstanding Educator Award from the School Administrators Association of New York State.

Watt, who received her bachelor’s and master’s from Nazareth College, was chosen for this award both for her commitment to the school, and community, according to the SAANYS.

“It’s an honor to have been nominated by colleagues I respect so highly as I’ve been on this path with them all of these years. I’ve learned so much from every student, teacher and administrator I’ve worked with and it’s with their support that I continue to serve the community in this role. I’m deeply grateful to be part of this family,” said Watt on the school’s website.

From a release provided by the SAANYS:

Watt believes that consistently acting with the student’s best interest in mind will always lead to the best outcome for all. Commented Special Education Teacher Jennifer Whalen, “She does not allow one student in our building to go forgotten. She personally advocates for every struggling student in a building of 1,400. Somehow LeAnna manages to hold students to a high standard, yet give them the unconditional love and support so many of them need. Oftentimes during extremely difficult meetings I find myself looking at LeAnna with admiration and amazement.”

“Advocacy, empathy, and compassion are all at the forefront of her decisions and interactions with students, families, and staff,” Commented Principal Robert Clark in a statement. “Add to this an incredible knowledge base of the continuum of services, graduation requirements, and community resources and you have a powerful force for change.”