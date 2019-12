SEASONAL SNOWFALL: 28.1"TUESDAY SUNRISE: 7:31 A.M.

Temperatures this morning are up around 50° as surface low pressure continues to deepen through the Great Lakes on its way through southern Ontario, Canada. There are a few showers to talk about too, but for the most part, the morning is just cloudy. The cold front with this system blows through changing the wind direction more into the northwest and ushering in that cold air by midday.Temperatures Tuesday will drop into the 30s throughout the day with flurries flying and some pockets of lake effect snow mainly well south of Buffalo. Wind will be busy and that means wind chills in the teens and even single digits overnight heading into Wednesday. Wednesday will be quite cold with afternoon highs stuck in the 20s and accumulating snow east of both Lake Erie and Ontario. Wyoming County will see isolated spots with 4-6" of snow from Lake Erie while northern Wayne County could see the same from Lake Ontario. Monroe County and Rochester will see a bit of both heading into Tuesday night and Wednesday. Drier air along with high pressure takes over Thursday and temperatures will remain well below average. The day will start off cold with temperatures in the teens and warm up into the upper 20s with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures warm up a few degrees for Friday as a storm system approaches from the south. Confidence is growing that we could see rain showers sometime around Saturday with colder air and the chance for some type of precipitation for Sunday.