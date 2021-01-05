Fairport High School using new recognition program

FAIRPORT, N.Y. (WROC) — A local high school is changing how they recognize student achievement.

In a letter to parents, Fairport High School Principal Robert Clark say they are stepping away from the valedictorian-salutatorian model. The school will now recognize student achievement with magna cum-laude, summa cum laude and cum laude honors.

All eligiable students will not have a change to apply to speak at graduation.

Clark said this move is in the best interest of students and their mental health.