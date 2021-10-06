Fairport Central School District holing job fair for teacher assistants, aides Thursday

FAIRPORT, N.Y. (WROC) — On Thursday, the Fairport Central School District is holding a job fair at the Minerva Deland 9th grade school to fill six paraprofessional position across the district. The fair runs from 6pm to 7:30pm.

This fair follows another job fair the district hosted in the summer. Now that we’re already six weeks into the school year, Fairport and Doug Lauf, the Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources, wanted to try a more targeted approach.

All of these are people who work directly with kids and teachers in the classroom. Assistants require an assistant certification, or a teacher certification. Aides require only a high school diploma.

The district says that these jobs are of course rewarding, but they also come with a good retirement plan, and have other great benefits for people getting back into the workforce.

“If you think about it, these are great positions, they follow the school calendar, the hours are great, it follows the school day,” Lauf said. “So it’s a nice opportunity for some that might want to get back in the workforce to jump back in, and great benefits, and holidays, and all that.”