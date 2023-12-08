ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — As the semester begins to wrap up for college students in our area, we are taking a look at enrollment numbers at SUNY campuses, and how this year has stacked up against previous years.

SUNY Brockport said they welcomed more than 2,000 new students to campus this past semester, the largest the state university has seen in over 50 years.

“We love our students. We love having the students here,” Enrollment Management Vice President Dr. Sara Kelley said. “The Student Union is vibrant. There is so much energy. We see more student leadership programs, more student development. It’s just been wonderful.”

Dr. Kelly said doubling SUNY Brockport’s scholarship program played a key role to higher enrollment.

For sophomore Hannah Harper, said she chose SUNY Brockport because of its closeness to home.

“It was close enough to home, but far away enough where I was able to be myself,” Harper said.

While total enrollment has increased across the SUNY system, data from area schools show that not everyone is applying for post-graduation plans.

SUNY Geneseo has seen a 28 percent decrease in enrollment over the last decade, according to data from the State University’s website.

389 fewer students were enrolled through campus this fall, compared to last.

In a statement to News 8, SUNY Geneseo says despite lower enrollment overall, they have experienced an increase in first-year students with an average 94 GPA, the highest since 2012.

They added, “As an honors college we attract academically minded students. […] Although these are challenging times for higher education, we see growth opportunities for Geneseo.”

Meanwhile, SUNY Fredonia has seen a 40 percent decline in enrollment over the past decade.

On Wednesday, President Stephen H. Kolison Jr. proposed a “Roadmap to Financial Stability,” which recommended the elimination of thirteen programs due to a drop in enrollment including Bachelor’s in French, Spanish, and Visual Arts.

Within the proposal, President Kolison Jr. said the eliminations will affect two percent of the current undergraduate student population and hopes it will help with recruiting more students in the future.

In a letter sent to Fredonia students and faculty, SUNY Chancellor John B. King Jr. said “Fredonia has a long history of providing academic opportunity and serving as an important asset to the community, and President Kolison has a roadmap to ensure a strong future for SUNY Fredonia.”

For more information on SUNY enrollment numbers, click here.