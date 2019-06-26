Embattled Wayne Central Board members can stay

The two Wayne Central Board members learned their fate tonight after the final meeting to discuss their conduct was held.

Steve Gallaher and Dennis Landry will both remain on the Wayne Central Board of Education after the two were accused of misconduct for entering a vacant school building and tripping the alarm.

A hearing officer conducted multiple meetings to go over the allegations and submitted his own recommendation. The final meeting was scheduled for 5 p.m. but was not conducted until after 7 p.m., raising tensions among Wayne county residents in attendance.

Gallaher and Landry were found not-guilty of trespassing but guilty of making false statements.