ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Edison Career and Technology School held its second-annual College and Career Fair on Tuesday in celebration of National Apprenticeship Week.

Officials said the fair was an opportunity for colleges, businesses, and other organizations to give information to students.

“We want families to be able to learn more about training programs, receive financial aid information, and get connected to service providers so they can explore viable options when considering higher education and career choices,” RCSD counselor and college and career fair coordinator Chennita Gartrell said in a statement.

Additionally, organizers said this was a networking opportunity for students to meet with 22 colleges and 30 community employers and partners.

National Apprenticeship Week is an opportunity, according to school officials, to highlight how apprenticeships can help address workforce challenges in the nation.