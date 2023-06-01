ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Gaga Ball is a game that you may or may not have heard of, but it is helping kids apply what they learned in school to the real world.

The students of Eastridge High School in Irondequoit assembled and installed a gaga ball pit — a hexagonal structure where the game, which is similar to dodgeball, takes place.

It’s the end of a brand new course this year — Geometry by Design — and it’s a hit with students.

“The fact that I could work in a math class with stuff that I can do hands-on, not just there and learn math,” said 10th-grade student Benny Calixto. “I can learn it by doing stuff that’s fun.”

After the construction, the students shared a couple of games of gaga ball with younger students. The structure will also stand for students to use for years to come.