ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Heading into the “100 Deadliest Days” for teen drivers, students at Eastridge High School in Irondequoit got an inside look at the consequences of distracted and impaired driving.

The Irondequoit Fire Department and East Irondequoit Central School District paired up for a mock DWI demonstration to raise awareness on the issue Friday.

“We want people to make wise decisions, whether it’s driving while they’re texting, driving while they’re impaired by something, that can’t happen,” Eastridge High School Principal Tim Heaphy. “The risk of doing those things is too high. What you can lose is too much.”

Heaphy adds they are encouraging students to hold their friends accountable, and not cave into peer pressure.