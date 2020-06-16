Eastridge High School graduates cross the stage, one student at a time, all week long

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. (WROC) — Staff at Eastridge High School are celebrating their seniors this week, each day through Friday.

The school will hold two ceremonies per day for seniors to receive their diplomas and walk the stage.

The mini-ceremonies are socially distant, but still offers each senior their moment to shine.

Today is the day for seniors at @EICSD they are walking across the stage in 6 min increments to celebrate their accomplishments more on @News_8 later today !! #Congratulations #2020graduate pic.twitter.com/aJozMbIDbi — eric schedlbauer (@NG_NewGuy) June 16, 2020

Two brothers who were the first to walk across the stage Tuesday said the moment was special.

“It was important in our life, it was really important,” said graduate Abdul Ali.

“We worked hard for this,” said graduate Fadhl Ali. “We worked every day, every night and we finally made it.”

A proud father echoed those sentiments.

“It’s challenging, getting them to do the work, make sure she’s doing the work,” said father Abubakr Abdul-Latif. “Sometimes getting the texts that she hasn’t been doing the work, but she got through it, and we’re very proud of her.”

Eastridge will continue to hold these small ceremonies each day until every senior crosses the stage.