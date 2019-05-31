Distinguished Educator Jaime Aquino leaving RCSD

Distinguished Educator Jaime Aquino’s last day at the Rochester City School District is Friday June 7, according to the New York State Education Department.

The District released a statement on Friday, saying Aquino has decided to leave to pursue another professional opportunity.

Aquino’s latest quarterly report was released Thursday.

The Distinguished Educator was named to the position in July 2018 by the state.

A spokesperson for the Rochester City School District says the administration will not have a comment on the departure.

News 8 has reached out to the Board of Education and is awaiting a statement.

Distinguished Educator Aquino Quarterly Report by WROC Channel 8 on Scribd