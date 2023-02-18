Despite the lack of snow, School No. 12 held an educational Winterfest for students and families Saturday. (Justin Cannon / News 8 WROC)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Students and families from Anna Murray-Douglass Academy School No. 12 gathered Saturday to hold their second annual Anna Winterfest!

As part of a collaboration with Earthworks, Rochester Ecology, and the city’s R-Centers, the school brought learning outside the classroom.

Several local organizations including the Genesee Land Trust came out to share important information about environmental preservation.

While the weather was too warm to partake in many of the planned activities — such as snowshoeing, sledding, and skating — families still got the opportunity to learn a lot about winter weather.

Situated near Highland Park, attendees were encouraged to take nature walks.