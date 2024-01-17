ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — There’s just about a month left to get applications in for the Urban-Suburban program if you want to enroll your student for the upcoming school year.

What started back in 1965, Urban-Suburban is known as the first and oldest voluntary desegregation program in the U.S.

It’s a partnership between local schools in which students from RCSD can attend a suburban district and vice versa.

“The program works to reduce racial isolation and really to educate urban and suburban families,” Director Felicia Smith explained to Sunrise anchor Brennan Somers during their studio interview.

Education specialist Latasha Pride, an Urbana-Suburban alum, was also a guest on Sunrise.

“I always tell our families that you know it is an adjustment,” Pride said. “It was a culture shock for myself but with the support of my parents, I was able to be successful in the program. They made sure that I had the tutoring and the skills needed to adjust to the transition.”

The deadline to apply is February 16.