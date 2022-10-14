ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — According to a new report from ACT headquarters, scores from the 2022 graduating class show the lowest results in over 30 years.

The national average comes out to be a score of 19.8. That’s on a scale of one to 36.

ACT is a career readiness exam to measure where high schoolers are academically. Unlike the SAT, it has a science section and a writing option.

In New York State, the average is a little higher for 2022, with a score of 25.3. Experts say scores have been on the decline across the board for the past five years or so.

The ACT report said scores are evidence of “a longtime systemic failure, exacerbated by the pandemic.”

Rose Babington, Senior Director of State Partnership with ACT said you have to take the pandemic into consideration when looking at this particular graduating class.

“The data is particularly powerful this year,” she said. “As we reflect on really, the disruption that students had in their high school experience,” she said.

Babington said the content and format of the ACT never changed. The ACT report said there’s less participation overall.

Mike Bergin, a local tutor who specializes in exam prep at Chariot Learning, said many colleges are also test-optional now. As a result, that’s been drawing less interest and fewer phone calls for him and his business.

“We as a nation want to look at the concept of college readiness,” he said. “[It] prepares them for better academic achievement, prepares them for success in college.”

So where do we go from here? The report goes on to say, in order to support students, it falls on policymakers, school systems, educators, and parents to pay attention to the data.

“The data really shines a light on how much more support we need to provide to all of our students moving forward,” said Babington. “Especially those facing barriers and challenges beyond their control,” she said, of students in underserved communities and backgrounds.

“We need to stop fearing tests that tell us things we don’t want to see,” said Bergin. “We should be prepared, district by district, state by state, to help students build stronger reading, writing, and math problem-solving skills.”

Locally, some districts like Penfield say their scores have stayed consistent, in the ballpark of 27.

Geneva and Greece Central Schools said there’s more interest in the SAT overall, and ACT sometimes requires students to travel to another school for the exam.

Bergin suggested the following resources for parents and families looking for help: