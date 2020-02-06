RCSD Superintendent on Albany trip for funding: ‘Went as well as it could have’

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) — Rochester City School District Superintendent Terry Dade is back from Albany, where he was lobbying for $35 million before the school year is out.

The district had a $30 million shortfall last year, and they’re trying to get ahead of what could be another mess come summer time.

Dade says the trip to Albany went as well as it could have at this point. Dade adds he’s still waiting for the big “yes” from Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office for those additional funds.

Dade says he and others met with legislators, the state education department, and the state budget department to gain an understanding of where the RCSD is, and what the next steps might be.

Dade says they need that money to end this school year on secure and stable footing, saying this is an “unprecedented ask”. He told News 8 they need to ask for this money now, rather than later.

“It sincerely would be, and not for any dramatic effect, I mean we would literally have to shut down schools before the end of the year, we wouldn’t make payroll to pay any of our employees the last month of school — so we would really be in dire straights if we had to find an additional $35 million this close to an end of a school year,” Dade said.

Dade adds the 2021 budget isn’t looking any better, but he’s remaining hopeful throughout the ordeal. The governor’s office could make a decision on the funding by the end of March.