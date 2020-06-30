1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start
Albion Central
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location
Attica Central
Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex
Bop Shop Records
Brighton Library
Brockport Free Methodist Church
Browncroft Comm. Church
Calvary Assembly of God
CDS Monarch
Child Care Council
Crossway Assembly
Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr.
Eastside Church
Fairport Public Library
Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham
Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport
First Bible Baptist Church
Fit by Five (Penfield)
Gates Presbyterian Church
George Eastman Museum
Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp
Henrietta Recreation Dept.
Hilltop Industries
Holy Cross School
Hope Church
Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.)
Ibero Early Childhood Ctr.
Keuka Lake School
KidStart-Lehman
Koinonia Fellowship
Lifetime Assistance
Literacy West NY-Batavia
Literacy West NY-Belmont
Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris
Literacy West NY-Warsaw
Maple Sugar Festival
Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr.
Memorial Art Gallery
Messiah Lutheran Church
Mountain Rise United Church of Christ
Northside Christian Academy
Open Door Baptist Church
Orleans Co. Christian
Parish of the Holy Family - Gates
Park Ridge Child Care Center
Pearce Church
Perinton Community Center
Perinton Presbyterian Church
Perinton VFW 8495
Pinnacle Lutheran Church
R Community Bikes
Rainbow Preschool(Albion)
Rainbow Preschool(Batavia)
Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts
Rochester Easter Egg Hunt
Rochester Public Library
Sharp Edgez Barber Inst.
Southside Church of Christ
Spencerport First Congregational Church
Spiritus Christi Church
St. Joseph School (Batavia)
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
Town of Rush Recreation Department
Town of Walworth
Trinity Lutheran Church
Unistel Industries
Villa of Hope School
Village of E. Rochester
Warsaw Head Start
Webster Baptist Church
Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Cornell plans to return students to campus for fall semester

ITHACA, NY (WSYR) — Cornell University announced Tuesday students will return to the Ithaca campus for the fall semester that begins September 2.

But like other colleges and universities that have announced reopening plans, campus life will be very different.

Cornell sent students home in the spring after the COVID-19 pandemic hit and switched to a distance learning model for the remainder of the semester.

“From classrooms to residence halls to dining facilities, no aspect of campus life will be quite the same as before the coronavirus pandemic abruptly forced a shift to virtual instruction in early April, ” Cornell  President Martha E. Pollack said in a message to the Ithaca and Cornell Tech campuses.

Pollack said students would be expected to follow strict behavioral measures and take part in a comprehensive testing program aimed at detecting and limiting the spread of COVID-19.

Among the changes students can expect to see on campus is the requirement for masks in classrooms, classrooms with assigned seats and modified to promote safe distances, residence hall rooms limited to single or double occupancy and assigned bathrooms, and dining halls that will provide to-go meals or accept online reservations to seat students at socially distanced tables.

“I am asking all of our returning Cornell community to adopt a culture of shared responsibility for our safety and well-being,” Pollack said. “That will necessitate behaving, both on-campus and off-campus, in ways that at times will be difficult and may feel constrained but are crucial both for Cornell and for the greater community in which we live.”

Cornell officials say they concluded that students would be safer attending classes on campus rather than virtually.

The university learned from surveys that if it pursued online learning only, many students would return to the Ithaca area anyway and take residence in off-campus housing.

In such a scenario, university researchers concluded two to ten times as many students could be infected, and many become seriously ill than if it had reopened campus.

The university concluded that in that situation it would not be able to control student behavior not administer a large scale testing program.

Cornell’s plan has to be approved by New York state officials.

You can read more details here.

