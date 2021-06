ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Construction will begin Tuesday on a new wing at Finger Lakes Community College nursing school.

The expansion will allow the college to increase the number of students it accepts into its registered nursing program from 80 to 128 per year. Also included is a new student health and wellness center.

The expansion on the Sands Center for Allied Health was made possible by a $3 million donation from the Sands Family Foundation.