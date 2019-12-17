Concessions to eliminate RCSD’s mid-year layoffs ‘highly unlikely’

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Last week Rochester City School District officials and Rochester Teachers Association leaders expressed hope last that they could come to terms to help reduce or eliminate mid-yer staffing cuts.

However, RCSD Superintendent Terry Dade said Tuesday that those concessions are “highly unlikely” with a December 19 school board vote on the staffing reduction plan scheduled to take place.

Statement from Dade:

“I met with the RTA leadership team this afternoon to discuss potential concessions that could significantly reduce the number of mid-year layoffs slated to occur in January.

According to RTA leadership, it is highly unlikely concessions will be made before the Thursday, December 19th Board of Education meeting, due to RTA protocols. The RTA released a survey to its members to obtain feedback regarding the concessions that members are willing to make to reduce the number of mid-year layoffs.

Responses are currently being tabulated. The RTA leadership team will be meeting with their representative assembly members later this afternoon. However, given the time remaining before the Thursday Board of Education vote, it is doubtful that any concessions will be finalized prior to that time.

I am willing to continue discussions as frequently as necessary between now and Thursday.”

Earlier this month, district teachers, paraprofessionals, non-teaching employees, and administrators received notice that they would be losing their jobs as RCSD works to fix a $64.8 million budget shortfall.

While a formal vote is scheduled to take place at a school board meeting on Thursday to approve the staff reduction plan, Dade said Friday that he’s met with union officials to make a course of action that would prevent the mid-year cuts from happening.

Check back with News 8 WROC As we will continue to update this developing story.