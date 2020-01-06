Community hosts dinner for RCSD teacher support

ROCHESER, N.Y. (WROC) — Students in the Rochester City School District will return from winter break on Monday and many will have new teachers in their classroom.

One local caterer wanted to show support for the teachers with a complimentary meal.

Corey Owens owns Big Boy Catering and his wife works with the school district. After seeing first hand the struggle the district wide layoffs were causing, he wanted to show teachers and RCSD staff the community was there to support them.

“I got my team together and I said you know what I want to do something that’s going to be a blessing to the community and the educators out here who are helping our kids,” Owens said.

“They’re on hard times, with situations and stuff like that so I just wanted to encourage them and give them a nice evening with fellowship and friends and let them know we’re here for them and we support them.”

Of the positions eliminated, 109 are teachers. An additional 150 teachers were displaced or moved to new classes or new schools to fill the gap.

