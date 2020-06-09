Live Now
Commencement ceremony held in parking lot of Allendale Columbia

Education

by: WROC Staff

Posted: / Updated:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Allendale Columbia celebrated its seniors in a unique way due to the coronavirus lockdowns.

A full commencement ceremony was held in the school’s back parking lot. Teachers, families and friends all gathered together from their cars to honor the class of 2020 as they received their diplomas.

“It was really important for us to focus on them,” Assistant Head of School Shannon Baudo said. “and make it as special as possible within the means that we could do that.”

The parking lot allowed them to maintain social distance and be away from each other.

“Obviously they wanted their typical graduation and I think this is the second best thing we could have given them.”

The celebration was also live streamed online so that family and friends near and far could be apart of the special moment.

