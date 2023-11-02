ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Clyde Police Department said they are currently investigating a recording of an incident involving several teens from Clyde-Savannah High School.

On Thursday, a letter sent out to families announced the Clyde-Savannah Varsity Football team is now unable to participate in upcoming school events following an incident involving the team that led “disciplinary actions.”

Clyde-Savannah Central School District Superintendent Michael Hayden addressed the incident, saying in the letter, that it involved multiple members of their varsity football team.

“While we understand the community’s concerns and desire for information, we

must emphasize that, due to an ongoing investigation and the confidentiality of student matters, we are unable to divulge specific details regarding the situation,” the letter said.

Superintendent Hayden followed up with another letting Friday, saying “the District has taken significant steps to address the situation.”

He said he has met with all staff members from K-12, addressed the enter seventh through twelfth grade student body, and the counseling staff has been made available to students.

Full statement from Clyde-Savannah Central School District (11/3)

Dear Clyde-Savannah families,

This has been an emotional and challenging week for our school community. Our focus remains

on the well-being of our students and staff.

Over the course of the past two days, the District has taken significant steps to address this

situation: I have met with all staff members K-12.

I addressed the entire 7-12 student body.

The counseling staff has been made available to students, as we recognize that support

and resources are an important tool. The District is also looking at additional ways to bring our school community together to discuss

concerns and continue this conversation, as we strive to support a positive school environment. More information will be shared directly with you regarding these opportunities. We are continuing to work with law enforcement as they conduct their investigation. Our District

is taking this matter and all matters regarding student safety very seriously. The values of

responsibility, respect, and ethical behavior are fundamental to our community. As you may be having conversations with your children, here is a link to resources that could be

helpful. Have a great weekend and thank you for your support. Mike Hayden, Superintendent of Clyde-Savannah Central School District

In a Friday release, the Clyde Police Department said the incident happened on October 31. Investigators are continuing to investigate and ask anyone with information to call the Clyde Police Department at (315) 923-3121.

Full statement from Clyde-Savannah Central School District (11/2)

Dear Clyde-Savannah community, I am writing to address an incident involving several members of our Varsity Football team, which has led to disciplinary actions. While we understand the community’s concerns and desire for information, we must emphasize that, due to an ongoing investigation and the confidentiality of student matters, we are unable to divulge specific details regarding the situation. As a school district, we take matters of student behavior very seriously. Our primary focus remains the safety and well-being of all students. We are actively cooperating with law enforcement to address this matter appropriately. As a result of this incident, the Varsity Football team will be unable to participate in the upcoming semifinal game scheduled for this Friday night. This turn of events marks an untimely end to what has been a historic season for our team. It is imperative to reinforce our district’s expectation that all students adhere to the established code of conduct. The values of responsibility, respect, and ethical behavior are fundamental to our community. While we understand the disappointment and frustration this situation will cause, we want to reiterate our commitment to maintaining a safe and supportive environment for all students and staff. Michael Hayden, Clyde-Savannah Central School District

Full statement from Village of Clyde Police

The Clyde Police Department, with assistance from the New York State Police and Wayne County Sheriff’s Office have been conducting an investigation which is active and on-going regarding an Assault in the Village of Clyde. The case is of a sensitive nature so limited information is available at this time. When further information is available we will notify the public. Anyone with any information about this incident are asked to contact the Clyde Police Department at 315-923-3121 or 315-577-2266

