ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Clyde-Savannah Central School District has postponed their next Board of Education meeting, which was scheduled for Wednesday night.

In a letter to families, Superintendent Michael Hayden said the change in date was “at the request of law enforcement.”

Last Thursday, a letter from Superintendent Hayden announced the Clyde-Savannah Varsity Football team’s season was cut short due to an incident that led to “disciplinary actions.”

The incident turned into a police investigation, with the Village of Clyde’s Board of Trustees released a statement Tuesday expressing their surprise and disappointment with the accusations and events. They added that no information will be released at this time, as the Clyde Police Department continues to investigate.

The meeting has been rescheduled for Wednesday, November 15 at 7 p.m.