City of Rochester draws controversy over Facebook video addressing troubles in RCSD

The Mayor of Rochester is attracting controversy over a video she produced for Facebook that some say suggests a state takeover of city schools.

Mayor Lovely Warren said she made the video because she’s “tired of moving backward.” But it comes at a time when there’s a lot going on in the school district.

In the video, Warren says the state education commissioner and board of regents are the experts and she trusts them to come up with a plan to fix the district.

Mayor Warren addressed the controversial move during a news conference Thursday afternoon.

“Understanding that in the beginning the plan was to have the state come in and take over and my understanding is the commissioner did pitch that to the state legislature. There were some people that were against that, and so I think that they basically told her to come back with something different. To me I think that’s wrong,” said Warren.

Just last week, News 8 obtained emails between a member of the board of regents and an aid to the mayor suggesting a state takeover.

This means the school board would be abolished and the newly appointed superintendent could be let go. School board president Van White said he has concerns.

“A plan to replace seven adults with another seven adults in a struggling district that we can see and we share the frustration, that’s not a plan to fix the district,” he said.

The video doesn’t mention the board who are currently working to meet state requirements to turn around the district.

“The reality is this is all pretty distracting. We spent four hours last night doing the final revisions to the revisions and I was supposed to be in meetings today to follow up on some discussions we had last night and I have spent the whole day talking about this video,” said White.

The video also calls for people to contact their local lawmakers. Assemblyman Harry Bronson said he isn’t aware of a public plan but he doesn’t support a state takeover.

“I think that is overreaching and I think it disenfranchises the voters of the city of Rochester and the parents in particular of the children who go to the city school district,” said Bronson.

Senator Rich Funke said this about the video in a statement:

” I agree that the State should take action to strengthen the authority of the Superintendent and limit the operational authority of the Board. The new Superintendent was hired by this Board, which to be frank means he answers to them. The last several Superintendents have had little success under the same flawed structure. I do not believe however that the school board should be abolished as some have suggested since it is an elected body and I respect the democratic process. However, the Superintendent must be empowered further and not the board. The State Department of Education had conversations with me and the rest of the delegation and promised draft legislation for us to review several weeks ago. None has yet been forthcoming. SED has been deeply involved with this process for over a year including the appointment and report of the Distinguished Educator. Ultimately, they and the local Regents must agree to an approach and submit it to us for review. That has not happened. If and when we receive such a plan my parameters will be to advance a plan that puts the interests of the students in the School District first and foremost while respecting local control and the will of city voters. Absent that, we have no idea what specific plan the Mayor is referring to in her video. Conversations do not equal a plan and they certainly do not mean that a specific bill is proposed or under consideration. We all remember the famous quote from Speaker Pelosi from the fight over the approval of the Affordable Care Act “We have to pass the bill so we can find out what’s in it” I won’t make that mistake and I won’t endorse any idea where I have not read each and every line of the legislative language. The devil is always in the details. ”

Senator Joe Robach said this about the video in a statement: