CDC expected to change rules for social distancing in schools

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC/WIVB) — The push to bring more students back into the classroom will gain steam on Friday.

CBS News has learned the CDC is expected to change its rule for social distancing in schools.

The change would allow students to be three feet apart instead of six feet, allowing for more students in a classroom.

It’s not clear when or if local school districts will adapt the change if the CDC puts new guidelines in place.

