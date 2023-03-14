ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Renaissance Academy Charter School held their first ever career day on Tuesday.

Staff at the school are hoping to introduce the students — kindergarten through sixth grade — to a wide variety of career paths.

Most of the students who enroll are from the city of Rochester and Greece.

Chief Educational Officer Cait Loury at Renaissance says it’s important for the kids to see diverse examples of success in our community.

“We do it to really let kids know that there are a variety of options for them out there that might interest them and to really help push them to say okay we’re in our elementary years now,” Loury said. “We want to focus on our academics, and one day the world is your oyster you can be any of these people and so much more, but sometimes they don’t know what else is out there aside from their own environment and local community, so this really opens their eyes to what other options there could be.”

The school says there are over 400 students that attend Renaissance Academy.