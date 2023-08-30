ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A new program announced by Monroe County aims to help protect kids from reckless drivers who may illegally pass a school bus.

Monroe County Executive Adam Bello announced a recent partnership with technology provider Bus Patrol in an attempt to protect students from dangers of drivers illegally passing school buses as students board and exit.

The Monroe County School Bus Safety Program will see participation from select school districts in the area, including:

Hilton Central School District

East Irondequoit Central School District

Webster Central School District

Spencerport Central School District

Bello adds all suburban districts in Monroe County are eligible for participation with approval by their boards of education. Monroe County says the Rochester City School District is not eligible to participate in this program, but the City of Rochester may initiate their own similar program, if City Council approves.

Monroe County says the program follows success that Bus Patrol has seen in other counties, including Albany County, Suffolk County, and the city of Niagara Falls.

Over the course of the next few months, Bus Patrol will equip buses in the participating districts with cameras that will be able to capture the license plates of vehicles that pass buses, and video of the infraction.

Monroe County says this will come with no cost to school districts or taxpayers for the equipment.

Under the violator-funded program, officials say:

First-time offenders will be assessed a civil fine of $250.

Subsequent violations within an 18-month period are subjected to a $25 increase, up to a maximum of $300.

Monroe County says the program does not impose points on driver’s licenses or affect automobile insurance rates. The Monroe County Department of Public Safety will verify all photos of vehicles passing buses before tickets are issued.

The State Vehicle and Traffic Law states passing a school bus stopped with its red lights flashing and stop-arm extended is illegal. The law also states traffic approaching from either direction must stop before reaching the bus. This applies to two-lane roads, multi-lane highways, or on divided highways.

The Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee says there are around 50,000 drivers in New York State that illegally pass stopped school buses. They add how this puts children at risk as they board and depart the bus.

Bus Patrol will install road signs to alert drivers of this new initiative. Buses have already been fully equipped in the Hilton school district.

Officials say the program is expected to go live in mid-October, with a 30-day warning period before fines are assessed.