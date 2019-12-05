Buffalo, Syracuse recruiting RCSD teachers potentially impacted by layoffs

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester City School District is proposing layoffs of more than 150 teachers, plus other district employees, in an effort to help balance a budget shortfall of $30 million.

Teachers impacted may find other teaching opportunities in city school districts to Rochester’s east and west.

Both the Buffalo City School District and the Syracuse City School District say they are actively recruiting Rochester teachers who could potentially be displaced by the cuts.

SCSD officials say they are working with the Rochester Teachers Association to help recruit teachers. BCSD will hold a “Rochester recruitment event” on December 17 with a number of positions available.

Tell your education friends in Rochester! Apply today! Posted by Buffalo Schools on Wednesday, December 4, 2019

RCSD Superintendent Terry Dade has said he will not wait until next year to find out if the district has again overspent by millions of dollars.

Dade himself was only a few months into the job when this situation first became public. The district’s Chief Financial Officer recently resigned, was replaced by the current Monroe County CFO, and two deputy superintendent positions was consolidated into one.

Still, there’s a long way to go to close the budget gap, and teachers remain concerned.

The teacher’s union says that plan calls for a lot layoffs — 152 teachers, 32 non-teaching employees, 22 paraprofessionals and 12 administrators to be exact.

Adam Urbanski, the Rochester Teacher’s Association president, says these cuts will make class sizes larger, eliminate programs, and hurt relationships at the midway point of the school year. Urbanski has been vocal about waiting until the end of the school year to make these cuts, saying it would be a smoother transition.