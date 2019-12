ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester City School District has plans to lay off 152 teachers, 32 non-teaching employees, 22 paraprofessionals and 12 administrators, according to Rochester Teachers Association president Adam Urbanski.

This announcement comes as the district is currently working to fix a $30 million budget shortfall. Superintendent Terry Dade has himself publicly endorsed staffing cuts for the district.