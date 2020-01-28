Hundreds attend Brockport town hall regarding Chief Diversity Officer’s controversial firing

BROCKPORT, N.Y. (WROC) — A town hall forum is underway at the College at the Brockport, where an interim Chief Diversity Officer was named Monday in the wake Friday’s controversial firing of Dr. Cephas Archie.

When asked what went into the decission making process of firing Dr.Archie, the president said she cant give specifics but ultimately every decision belongs to the campus president and she takes responsibility for campus personnel decisions. pic.twitter.com/c2K3RKiJAR — Atyia Collins (@Atyia_Collins) January 28, 2020

Hundreds of students are in attendance of the town hall forum, including Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren, who was critical of the college’s firing over the weekend.

Brockport officials wouldn’t let TV camera crews in during the town hall event Monday night.

Hundreds have come here to to the college of brockport where the college is addressing the recent firing of former chief diversity officer Dr. Cephas Archie in a town hall. I'll be tweeting throughout but will have more at 11pm on @News_8 pic.twitter.com/YHloXCrLqE — Atyia Collins (@Atyia_Collins) January 28, 2020

Around 100 Brockport students marched in support of Dr. Archie on Friday night after news of his firing spread through the campus.

#Brockport students show support last night for Dr. Cephas Archie, Chief Diversity Officer at the college… he was fired on Friday and escorted out of his work center. pic.twitter.com/RMc2Dt6x5E — Christian Garzone (@ccjgarzone) January 25, 2020

The following day, Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren criticized The College at Brockport on Facebook over the firing of Dr. Archie.

At this time, News 8 does not know why Dr. Archie was let go, but he did tell us it was related to his performance.

In a statement sent to News 8, Dr. Archie thanks everyone who has reached out and supported him over the past few days.

He goes on to say, “As Chief Diversity Officer (CDO) at The College at Brockport, it was my privilege to champion collective attention to the needs and hopes of all; intentionally honoring our differences yet celebrating our commonalities. Inclusion agendas and personnel will never be successful if it is the responsibility of one, and not the expectation of all.”

On Monday afternoon, President Heidi Macpherson announced the Interim Chief Diversity Officer will be Dr. Lorraine Acker. Dr. Acker currently works as the Assistant Vice President for Student Affairs.

In an email to the campus community, Brockport’s President, Dr. Heidi Macpherson, announces an interim Chief Diversity Officer, following the firing of Dr. Cephas Archie on Friday. @News_8 pic.twitter.com/3eAsbUXQkE — Kayla Green (@KaylaGreen04) January 27, 2020

