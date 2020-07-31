Brockport Central School District releases fall reopening plans

BROCKPORT, N.Y. (WROC) — Brockport Central School District has released their fall reopening plan, dependent on the Governor’s approval.

The Board of Education, Brockport administration, staff, students, families, physicians, elected officials and community members all contributed to the final plan.

The district is planing on using hybrid-model learning. Students will attend class two days in person and three days online.

Students learning English and some students with disabilities will have four days of in-person instruction and one of remote learning.

A fully remote learning option is available for families who do not feel comfortable sending their children to school.

In the next few weeks a form will be sent out to families to indicate whether or not their children will participate in the hybrid-learning or virtually, as well as transportation needs.

You can read the full reopening plan here.