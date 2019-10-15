Brighton schools receive $1 million in funding

BRIGHTON, N.Y. (WROC) — Brighton Central School District will receive $1 million grant funding to assist with offsetting the local costs associated with the Brighton Facilities Improvement Project.

The funding will help lessen the local taxpayer burden.

“I am proud to secure these much needed additional funds for Brighton Schools,” said Assemblywoman Jamie Romeo in a statement on Tuesday.

According to Romeo, the funds will also be used to provide full-day kindergarten

“The District deeply appreciates Assemblywoman Romeo’s efforts to secure this funding on the behalf of our children and taxpayers,” Brighton Central School District Superintendent Dr. Kevin McGowan said in a press release.

The funds will also go toward an addition and renovation to Council Rock Primary School, where estimated construction costs exceed amounts eligible for State Building Aid.

The funds will be used for site improvements in the courtyard and abatement of additional asbestos that was discovered during the first phase of the project. Council Rock’s addition will house new classrooms, allowing full-day kindergarten to be offered in the fall of 2021. The school will also receive a renovated entrance, cafetorium, kitchen, main office, and library media center.