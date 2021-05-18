Brighton schools announces tentative ‘full reopening’ for students in grades 6-12

BRIGHTON, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials with the Brighton Central School District announced plans Monday to bring students in grades 6-12 back to five days per week of in-person instruction.

These plans are tentatively scheduled to begin next week, but could be delayed due to a reverse in local COVID-19 trends, district officials say.

“If the trend plateaus and an imminent reopening does not seem likely, we will make the decision to stay hybrid for the remainder of the year,” a post on the district’s website said Monday.

Full statement

Good evening,

We have great news. The COVID numbers are dropping steadily. The most recent case count per 100,000 appears to be 154, dropping 8 from just yesterday (please note that the case count on the Monroe County website is not updated. Take the daily average, multiply by 7 and divide by 7.41 and you have the most recent number). We have six more days before we had scheduled a last chance to fully reopen at grades 6-12. The numbers will be very close.

To that end, we are announcing a tentative full reopening for grades 6-12 on Monday, May 24 due to the downward trend. However, it is important to note that if the number does not continue to go in the right direction, we will cancel the reopening, or delay it briefly if need be and only if we are within a small number of the 100 per day case count.

So, plan on a full five days as of Monday . We will send an update on Wednesday and then again on Friday. If we have to delay, it would be for both Monday and Tuesday so as to account for the hybrid schedule.

This will not drag on. If the trend plateaus and an imminent reopening does not seem likely, we will make the decision to stay hybrid for the remainder of the year. I do not anticipate the decision carrying past the first few days of next week. I really do not anticipate that being an issue, as the trend is moving in the right direction.

As for the latest CDC guidance for masking, we still don’t have any changes for school or outside events. We have asked through the Department of Health and will keep you posted.

Don’t forget the budget vote and Board of Education election is tomorrow (Tuesday, May 18) from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. at the Administration Building Gymnasium, Door 4, 2035 Monroe Avenue.

Don’t forget to come hungry as Brighton Kiwanis is hosting a food truck fundraiser from 4:30 to 8 p.m. outside of Twelve Corners Middle School.

Thank you for all your support, thank you for coming out to vote tomorrow, and thank you again for your patience as we continue to figure this out day by day with regard to COVID. We’re on the path to normal. It’s a longer path than anybody would like, but we’re getting there.

Kevin

Kevin McGowan, Ed.D.

Superintendent of Schools

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.