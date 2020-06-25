Brighton graduates celebrate a milestone in front of school

BRIGHTON, N.Y. (WROC) — Brighton High School hosted one of many ceremonies to celebrate the class of 2020 Wednesday.

Graduates were able to come to the front of the school to grab their diploma and celebrate this milestone.

After an usual senior year, students say it was a fun experience to finish up their high school careers.

“Definitely not how I imagined it,” said Brighton senior Nina Pitetranegli. “It’s been weird, but all in all it went well — can’t complain, made it.”

Brighton plans to host an outdoor graduation ceremony for the entire senior class on August 9.