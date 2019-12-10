Board of Regents to RCSD: Make the difficult decisions to close the budget gap

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — In a letter addressed to Rochester City School Board President Van White, and the other board members, the New York State Board of Regents is urging the district to “make the difficult decisions necessary to close the over $60 million budget deficit.”

Those difficult decisions include a substantial staff reduction plan.

The district is already in the process of laying off many employees, including more than 150 teachers, plus other paraprofessionals, non-teaching employees, and administrators.

Although those teachers have already received notice that they could be let go, the cuts won’t be official until the school board votes to approve the measure at a December 19 meeting.

The cuts have been met with resistance by teachers and students alike.

Last week, teachers with the Rochester Teachers Associated protested the layoffs ahead of a board meeting.

Teachers lining up to protest proposed RCSD staffing cuts before board meeting at 6pm pic.twitter.com/GHOoYHiGAc — Christian Garzone (@ccjgarzone) December 5, 2019

Monday and Tuesday, students from city schools marched out of the classrooms and took to the streets to voice their displeasure with how the district is working to balance the budget.

"Give us our teachers, keep your Chromebooks."



RCSD students from several city schools protested the teacher layoffs this morning. The proposed job cuts are still subjected to a school board vote in 10 days. #ROC pic.twitter.com/jxJi2Oq8Mq — News 8 – WROC-TV (@News_8) December 9, 2019

Despite the public demonstrations, the school board appears prepared to pass the staff reduction plan at the December 19 meeting.

In an email, school board member Cynthia Elliot said this:

“I think we need to wait and see how the restructuring is going to turn out. It is not clear if our students will indeed be affected by the layoffs regardless of the response from students and teachers.

We have a $30 million gap for last school year and a $30 million gap for the current year. We have no choice at this point. This is very difficult, but it is a decision that the board has to make.

The protest and other reaction will probably not change my mind.”

Board of Regents letter to RCSD: