Board of Education accepts Newark High School principal’s resignation

Education
Posted: / Updated:

NEWARK, N.Y. (WROC) — The principal at Newark High School has stepped down, according to the school board, Thomas Roote submitted his resignation on Wednesday evening.

This comes after a former faculty member — 28-year-old Matthew Holland — was arrested on child pornography charges last month. The charges against 28-year-old Matthew Holland carry a minimum penalty of 15 years in prison, a maximum penalty of life, and a $250,000 fine.

MORE | Newark man facing child porn charges also hid cameras in business dressing room, feds say

Investigators say Holland communicated with at least one minor under the Snapchat name “TJohnson755.”

Neward School District officials did not connect Roote’s resignation with the arrest and said his departure was for “personal reasons.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Destination NY

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss