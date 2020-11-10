Bishop Kearney transitioning to fully remote learning Thursday until at least Nov. 30

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. (WROC) — Bishop Kearney school officials announced the transition to fully remote learning beginning Thursday due to rising COVID-19 cases in the region.

School officials say they will continue delivery of academics through a virtual platform through the Thanksgiving holiday. Bishop Kearney officials say they plan to return to in-person instruction on Monday, November 30.

According to school officials:

“The decision was made following an increase in positive cases at the school in recent weeks and Monroe County Department of Public Health’s yellow-level micro-cluster zone announcement. The yellow-level designation is due to increases in COVID-19 across the City of Rochester, Brighton, Chili, East Rochester, Gates, Greece, Henrietta, Irondequoit, Penfield, Perinton, Pittsford and Webster. As Bishop Kearney is located in a yellow zone and has students from across Monroe County, school leadership, in consultation with the Board of Trustees, determined the safest course of action for our students, faculty and their families would be to return to remote, online learning for the immediate term.

Bishop Kearney will continue to monitor this ongoing health crisis and follow recommendations by the New York State Department of Health and local health officials. For more information on Bishop Kearney’s safety plans please visit https://bkhs.org/bishop-kearney/bishop-kearney-re-opening-plan.”