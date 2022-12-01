ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Best Buddies International announced on Wednesday that they were awarded a $125,000 grant from the Golisano Foundation.

Best Buddies International is a nonprofit organization founded in 1989 that helps create opportunities for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. The organization helps them with friendships, employment, and leadership development.

With this grant, the nonprofit plans to launch the Pre-Employment Transition Services program for people ages 14 through 22 with intellectual or developmental disabilities in Rochester. The organization said the expansion of the program will enhance their participants’ public speaking and communication skills.

“This program through best buddies is newer to our organization and we wouldn’t have been able to start the program without the foundation’s grant,” said Lindsay Jewitt, the Director of Communications with Best Buddies International. “So it’s really exciting for us because we know there is such a need in this community and now we’re able to provide that.”

Best Buddies currently has a school-based inclusion program in place to help students with disabilities.