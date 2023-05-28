HONEOYE FALLS, N.Y. (WROC) — A very special party took place Sunday, but not for Memorial Day, and this one has been one in the making for years.

Beloved Honeoye Falls-Lima band teacher Mr. Mark Borden officially had his retirement celebration concert. He did actually retire three years ago and had started organizing a reunion of students for a final show. But, of course, the COVID-19 pandemic had other plans.

Mr. Borden spent nearly four decades at the high school where was the award-winning band teacher, musical pit band conductor and volleyball coach. The get-together finally happening this weekend with more than 200 former students estimated to be taking part.

“It fills me up. You hope to make a difference in one or two kids in your life as a teacher and then to know that it matters to a lot of people for a lot of different reasons, could not be a feeling of more reward,” Borden said. “It’s just humbling and tremendously honoring.”

“He always, always made it about the students,” Class of ’97 student and event organizing committee member Charlie Smith said. “Everything he did was not about just teaching music but at its core, teaching people and music was that vehicle.

Humbling, mind-blowing, and heartwarming — all words Mr. Borden used to describe the feeling of support from former students.