Back to school: Where local districts stand on full reopening plans

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — More school districts are responding to where they stand for a full, in-person reopening of schools after new guidance was released from New York State on Friday.

The new guidance recommends physical distancing requirements dependent on grade level, with a minimum of 3 feet for elementary school students. Middle and high schools may shift from the 6-foot requirement to the new 3-foot requirement, depending on cohort sizes in the schools and rates of infection on the county level.

Masks are still required.

A 6-foot distance will always be required between adults, between a student and an adult, during meal times, and in common areas outside the classroom.

West Irondequoit Central School District is one of many schools in the area who sent a letter out to parents over the weekend.

Like others, West Irondequoit school officials have said the most likely scenario is middle and high schoolers will remain in hybrid learning model for now, and elementary students go for five days a week in-person learning, as the desistance requirement is based on grade level.



Now the rate of infection for Monroe County as of Sunday evening is 3.1% — higher than where health officials would like us to be.

As a result districts like West Irondequoit, Brighton and Hilton have been leaning towards keeping those middle and high schoolers hybrid, with elementary schools going for a full days.

Hilton Central School District officials originally planned to open for in-person instruction for all students for five days per week. However, the district updated the guidance over the weekend to keep students in grades 7th through 12th hybrid.

SPECIAL BOARD MEETING: 4/13/21 at 5 p.m., Fairport High School, Room 512 to discuss return to school plans. Open to the public with COVID safety measures/will be livestreamed on YouTube, no public comments.https://t.co/YjgYrUzgw6 — Fairport Schools (@FCSDtweets) April 9, 2021

Fairport school officials plan to hold a school board meeting on Tuesday to discuss the return to school plans.

The Webster Superintendent said on Twitter over the weekend middle and high schoolers will be sticking to hybrid for now as well — and more info should be coming on Monday for that district.

We finally have our new DOH guidance!

K-5 fully reopening on 4/22 five days per week.

Gonna be tough to be full-time for 6-12 … we need our infection rate to drop dramatically. So we’ll stick to our current hybrid sched for MS/HS for now.

More info Monday

More info coming — Super Webster ! (@superwebstercsd) April 10, 2021

