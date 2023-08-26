ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — With school starting soon, families are getting ready to prepare their kids for the new year — and local communities are looking for ways to help.

A back-to-school giveaway was hosted at the Rochester Cross of Christ Deliverance Temple earlier Saturday with the goal to give at least one hundred kids a new coat and a pack of socks.

Event Organizer Natasha Russell tells News 8 the event wouldn’t have been possible without the support of the community, especially from one person in particular.

“One of my main sponsors was a former resident of the city,” Russell said. “And she now lives in Chicago. Her name is Robin Carter and I’m very thankful to her — that she believed in me to make this possible.”

Russell also added they hope to bring back the event next year.

On Sunday, there will be a school supplies giveaway in Palmyra at Perkins Park starting at 3 p.m. Organizers say they will have free backpacks, haircuts, inflatables, and food.

Also happening in Rochester, bookbags, footwear, and school supplies will be handed out for free in the Tops parking lot from 5 to 8 p.m. on 450 West Avenue. There will also be free food and music.