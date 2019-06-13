Assemblyman Harry Bronson releases “RCSD Empowerment Act”

Assemblyman Harry Bronson released new legislation on Thursday designed to improve performance in the Rochester City School District.

The “Rochester City School District Empowerment Act” was created to implement the recommendations of Distinguished Educator Dr. Jaime Aquino.

The bill, which was created after seeking feedback and input from the Rochester community, includes:



• Requiring the Superintendent, in consultation with the New York State Education Commissioner, to convert all schools identified as “comprehensive support and improvement schools” to community schools, with funding from New York State;



• Mandating every member of the Board of Education annually complete 12 hours of training on the roles and responsibilities of board members, including ethics, public relations, cultural sensitivity and responsiveness, dispute resolution, and governance;



• Statutorily clarifying the Superintendent is the Chief Executive Officer for the district charged with day to day operations of the school and the Board shall only be involved in expressly authorized duties and responsibilities. Within these parameters, requiring the Board and the Superintendent to jointly develop written guidelines clearly delineating the powers and duties of the Board members and the

Superintendent to prevent micromanagement and ensure Board members are only involved in authorized activities. In addition, guidelines will ensure Board members are focused on policies to improve student outcomes rather than aspects of day-today operations;



• Establishing a jointly agreed-upon arbiter for dispute resolution of conflicts arising between the Superintendent and the Board, or between individual board members, primarily to have a restorative conflict resolution process to address conflicts arising from failure to adhere to the agreed upon powers and duties of each office;



• Mandating the creation of a Strategic Academic Improvement Plan within 60 days of the bill’s enactment. This plan must include goals with appropriate benchmarks and measurable objectives to address areas where improvements are needed, for example the education of English language learners and students with disabilities, professional development and parent engagement. Dr. Aquino’s Report called for the development or implementation of 13 specific plans, aspects of which this longterm Strategic Academic Improvement Plan is designed to capture. Those plans identified by Dr. Aquino include:

Developing a five-year Strategic Plan

Developing a Comprehensive Communications Plan

Developing individual School Improvement Plans

Developing common Curriculum Implementation Plans across schools

Developing K-2 Curriculum Implementation Plan

Developing a Master Plan for Education of ELLs

Developing an ELL Corrective Action Plan

Developing a Talent Management Plan

Developing a Long-term Financial Plan

Developing a Comprehensive Parent Engagement Plan

Implementing the Special Education Strategic Action Plan

Implementing recommendation from the Advisory Special Committee on School Climate



• Establishment of the Children’s Advisory Council to provide advice and guidance to the Superintendent with the mission of improving educational outcomes for all students of the Rochester City School District. The seven-member Council will be comprised of community groups and experts in child development, mental health, trauma informed learning, English language learners, students with disabilities, and culturally responsive teaching. No member of this council shall be an elected official or hold office in any political party.

During a live news conference Thursday afternoon Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren said she does not support the legislation claiming it contains nothing that the district cannot accomplish on its own.