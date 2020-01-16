Aquinas Institute names 3rd president in school’s history

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Aquinas Institute has a new leader.

Dr. Anthony Cook has been named the school’s president. He’s the third person to hold the position in Aquinas history.

Dr. Cook graduated from Aquinas in 1999, and he says he wants to pass along the same lessons he learned from his time at the school to the current and future students.

Dr. Anthony Cook has been named the third president in #AquinasInstitute history. He originally graduated in 1999, and hopes to pass along the same lesson to be learned at the school to the current students. @News_8 pic.twitter.com/Tn60VllQXt — Dan Gross (@DJG_Music) January 16, 2020

Aquinas is a Catholic school in Rochester that was established in 1902. It has operated from its current Dewey Avenue location since 1925. It was founded as an all-male school, but opened to female students in the early 1980s