ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The online application to all Rochester Charter Schools for the 2020-2021 school year will open next week.

This is the first time that all of the schools will be included on the one application. While there is no deadline — parents are encouraged to apply before April 1.

The application is free and available in both English and Spanish. To apply, go to GoodSchoolsRoc.org.