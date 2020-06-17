Annual school budget vote results coming in

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The annual school budget votes are coming in for the 2020-2021 school year.
Local schools who have passed their budgets include:
- Alexander Central School District
- Avon Central School District
- Batavia Central School District
- Brockport Central School District
- Byron-Bergen Central School District
- Caledonia-Mumford Central School District
- Churchville-Chili Central School District
- Dundee Central School District
- East Irondequoit Central School District
- East Rochester Union Free School District
- Gates Chili Central School District
- Greece Central School District
- Holley Central School District
- Leroy Central School District
- Lyndonville Central School District
- Manchester-Shortsville Central School District
- Marcus Whitman Central School District
- Marion Central School District
- Medina Central School District
- Mount Morris Central School District
- Palmyra-Macedon Central School District
- Pavilion Central School District
- Pembroke Central School District
- Phelps-Clifton Springs Central School District
- Rush-Henrietta Central School District
- Sodus Central School District
- Wayne Central School District
- Warsaw Central School District
- Wheatland-Chili Central School District
- Williamson Central School District
- Wyoming Central School District
The annual school budget for the Rochester City School District was not passed.