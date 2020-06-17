1  of  74
Annual school budget vote results coming in

Posted: / Updated:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The annual school budget votes are coming in for the 2020-2021 school year.

Local schools who have passed their budgets include:

  • Alexander Central School District
  • Avon Central School District
  • Batavia Central School District
  • Brockport Central School District
  • Byron-Bergen Central School District
  • Caledonia-Mumford Central School District
  • Churchville-Chili Central School District
  • Dundee Central School District
  • East Irondequoit Central School District
  • East Rochester Union Free School District
  • Gates Chili Central School District
  • Greece Central School District
  • Holley Central School District
  • Leroy Central School District
  • Lyndonville Central School District
  • Manchester-Shortsville Central School District
  • Marcus Whitman Central School District
  • Marion Central School District
  • Medina Central School District
  • Mount Morris Central School District
  • Palmyra-Macedon Central School District
  • Pavilion Central School District
  • Pembroke Central School District
  • Phelps-Clifton Springs Central School District
  • Rush-Henrietta Central School District
  • Sodus Central School District
  • Wayne Central School District
  • Warsaw Central School District
  • Wheatland-Chili Central School District
  • Williamson Central School District
  • Wyoming Central School District

The annual school budget for the Rochester City School District was not passed.

