Allendale Columbia sticks with distance learning through rest of school year

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Allendale Columbia announced on Friday the school will stick with distance learning for the rest of the school year.

The head of the school Mick Gee made the announcement in a letter to parents and students.

Weighing the pros and the cons of this difficult situation, the Allendale Columbia School Board of Trustees and Leadership Team unanimously made the decision. Additionally, we will be canceling all campus activities and summer camps through June 14. We believe this is in the best interest of protecting the health and safety of everyone in our Allendale Columbia School community — it is our utmost priority and we are confident that we can effectively continue our distance learning program for the remainder of the school year.

— Mick Gee, Allendale Columbia Head of School

All schools in New York State are currently closed until May 15. Gee said returning then would leave just 12 days left of the year.

This is the first school in the area to make the decision.